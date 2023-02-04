Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genpact Trading Down 1.1 %

G traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 776,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 70,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genpact by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

