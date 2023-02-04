Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $845,997.28 and $11,360.42 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00430571 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,900.50 or 0.29368255 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00454196 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.