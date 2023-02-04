Gala Hits 24-Hour Volume of $182.85 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $397.08 million and $182.85 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

