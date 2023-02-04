FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.13.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

