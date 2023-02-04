FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 48,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.