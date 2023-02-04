Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.67) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($50.11) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

FRA FRE opened at €27.11 ($29.47) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($86.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.90 and a 200-day moving average of €24.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

