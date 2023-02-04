Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $33.27. 6,203,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,839. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

