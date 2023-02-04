FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

