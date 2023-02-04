FirstCash Holdings, Inc (FCFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,207,924 shares in the company, valued at $649,722,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $3,313,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

