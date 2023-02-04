Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,834 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after buying an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

