Financial Contrast: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) vs. Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Meiwu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.07 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.36 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.83 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qurate Retail and Meiwu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Meiwu Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses on Germany, Austria, Japan, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute a shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment includes its subsidiary, Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

