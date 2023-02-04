Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $264.39 million and approximately $187.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004394 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

