Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.12-$6.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.82 billion-$5.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.04. 776,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,699. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

