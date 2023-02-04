Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

