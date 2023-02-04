Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $404.80 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $24.67 or 0.00104834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $404.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,531.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00423382 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014596 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.58 or 0.00741889 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00588725 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00185600 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00200787 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,117,160 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
