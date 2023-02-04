Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.87-$5.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 billion-$16.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.73 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.87-5.02 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.54. 1,913,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.09.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

