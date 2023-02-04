ERC20 Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $37.37 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00225001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00970853 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $170.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

