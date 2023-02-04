Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.05

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.05 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 76.10 ($0.94). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 24,094 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.09.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.