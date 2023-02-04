Enzyme (MLN) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for about $25.09 or 0.00107393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $51.14 million and $1.16 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars.

