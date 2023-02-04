Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

