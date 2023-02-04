Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Critical Review

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Strattec Security 0.39% 0.83% 0.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 28.79 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -8.51 Strattec Security $472.28 million 0.19 $7.03 million $0.46 48.48

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

