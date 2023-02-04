Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

