Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.42

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 203831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

