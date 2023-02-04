Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.30 billion-$30.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.48 billion.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

