Electroneum Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $46,558.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,668,327 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
