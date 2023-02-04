Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $43,025.82

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $43,025.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,704,530 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.