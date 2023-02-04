Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

