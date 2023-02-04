Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,360 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98.

