Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
NYSE:SPG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simon Property Group (SPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.