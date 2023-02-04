Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

