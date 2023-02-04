Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $270,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 707.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

