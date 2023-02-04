Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.