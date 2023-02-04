Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.69 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

