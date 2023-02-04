Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,198 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.97 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

