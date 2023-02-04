Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.5 %

LLY opened at $339.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.17.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

