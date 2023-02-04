eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $740.04 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $740.04 million and $56.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,338.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00587742 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00186228 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00051938 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,298,592,173,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
