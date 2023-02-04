Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EXD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

