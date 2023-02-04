Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

