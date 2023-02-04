Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EIM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,815. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
