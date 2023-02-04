Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EIM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,815. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.