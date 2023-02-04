Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.