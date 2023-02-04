Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $32,079.92 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
