Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Dolby Laboratories has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.