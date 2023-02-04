Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.