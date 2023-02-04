DeversiFi (DVF) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $62.54 million and $10,002.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

