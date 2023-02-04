Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 366,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $881.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

