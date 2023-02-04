DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0944

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $12,687.05 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

