Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.54 billion.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366,369. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.