Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $65.10 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market cap of $65.10 million and $1.75 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.0742959 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $972,684.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

