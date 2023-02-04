DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.33. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 789,196 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

