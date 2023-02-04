Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Up 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 25,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.
