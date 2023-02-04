Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Up 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 25,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 19,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Data Storage Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Data Storage Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTST. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Data Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.