DAO Maker Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $173.65 million and $1.53 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.